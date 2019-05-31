Cadillac Debuts Performance Lite CT4-V and CT5-V Sedans

Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.

Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.   

“The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”

The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.

Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.

Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.  

“The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”

Vehicle highlights
CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.  

  • Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification.
  • 10-speed automatic transmission.
  • Electronic limited-slip rear differential.
  • Standard RWD and available AWD.
  • V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.
  • Performance Traction Management.
  • Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
  • Brembo front braking system.
  • 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
  • Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.
  • Super Cruise1 available.
  • Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.

CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.   

  • Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification.
  • 10-speed automatic.
  • Limited-slip rear differential.
  • V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD).
  • Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
  • Brembo front braking system.
  • 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
  • Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control.
  • Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires.
  • Super Cruise1 available.
  • Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.

MORE TO COME
The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date.

 

SPECIFICATIONS

2020 CT5-V

ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Engine Type:

3.0L Twin Turbo V-6

Valvetrain:

Dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, dual-independent valve timing and Active Fuel Management

Fuel Delivery:

Direct, high-pressure fuel injection

Turbocharging System:

Twin low-inertia twin-scroll turbochargers with electronically controlled wastegates and water-to-air intercooling

Horsepower
(hp / kW @ rpm):

355 / 265 @ 5600 (est.)

Torque
(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm):

400 / 542 @ 2400-4400 (est.)

Transmission Type:

Hydra-Matic 10L80 ten-speed automatic

Final Drive Ratio:

2.85

 

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Layout:

Front engine with RWD (AWD available)

Front Suspension:

MacPherson-type with dual lower ball joints and direct-acting stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations

Rear Suspension:

Five-link independent; coil springs with stabilizer bar, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations

Steering Type:

Rack-mounted electric, power-assisted with variable assist and V-Series-specific calibration

Brake Type:

Four-wheel disc; 4-piston Brembo fixed calipers; four-channel ABS/TCS w/ DRP

Brake Rotor Size
(in. / mm):

Front: 13.6x1.2 / 345x30 (vented)
Rear: 12.4x.0.9 / 315x23 (vented)

Wheels & Tires^:

19x8.5-in. aluminum with 245/40R19 summer-only performance

^Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer.

 

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CURB WEIGHT

Wheelbase           
(in. / mm):

116 / 2947

Overall Length
(in. / mm):

193.8 / 4924

Overall Width
(in. / mm):

74.1 / 1883 (w/o mirrors); 80.3 / 2039 (w/ mirrors)

Overall Height      
(in. / mm):

57.2 / 1452

Track
(in. mm):

62.8 / 1594 (front)
63.9 / 1624 (rear)

Curb Weight
(lb. / kg):

3975 / 1803 (est.)

 

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom
(in / mm):

39.0 inches / 990 (front)
36.6 inches / 930 (rear)

Legroom
(in. / mm):

42.4 / 1078 (front)
37.9 / 963 (rear)

Shoulder Room
(in. / mm):

56.7 / 1440 (front)
55.7 / 1416 (rear)

Hip Room
(in. / mm):

53.7 / 1365 (front)
53.7 / 1365 (rear)

 

2020 CT4-V

ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Engine Type:

2.7L Turbocharged I4

Valvetrain:

Dual-overhead camshafts, four-valves per cylinder, 3-step sliding camshaft, continuously variable valve timing, variable valve lift and Active Fuel Management

Fuel Delivery:

Direct high-pressure fuel injection

Turbocharging System:

Single dual-volute turbocharger with electronically controlled wastegate; intercooling system; 33-psi / 2.3 bar max boost

Horsepower
(hp / kW @ rpm):

320 / 239 @ 5600 (est.)

Torque
(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm):

369 / 500 @ 1800 (est.)

Transmission Type:

Hydra-Matic 10L60 ten-speed automatic

Final Drive Ratio:

2.85

 

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Layout:

Front engine with RWD (AWD available)

Front Suspension:

MacPherson-type with dual lower ball joints, ZF MVS passive dampers (AWD) and direct-acting stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations (RWD)

Rear Suspension:

Five-link independent; coil springs with ZF MVS passive dampers (AWD) and stabilizer bar; Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with V-Series-specific calibrations (RWD)

Steering Type:

Rack-mounted electric, power-assisted with variable assist and V-Series-specific calibration

Brake Type:

Four-wheel disc; 4-piston Brembo fixed calipers (front) and 4-piston sliding calipers (rear); four-channel ABS/TCS w/ DRP

Brake Rotor Size   
(in. / mm):

Front: 12.6 x 1.2 / 321 x 30 (vented)
Rear: 12.4 x 0.9 / 315 x 23 (vented)

Wheels & Tires^:

18 x 8.0-in. aluminum with 235/40R18 summer-only performance

^Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer.

 

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CURB WEIGHT

Wheelbase          
(in. / mm):

89.6 / 2775

Overall Length
(in. / mm):

187.2 / 4756

Overall Width
(in. / mm):

71.5 / 1815 (w/o mirrors); 77.7 / 1974 (w/ mirrors)

Overall Height      
(in. / mm):

56.0 / 1423

Track
(in. mm):

60.3 / 1532 (front)
61.7 / 1568 (rear)

Curb Weight
(lb. / kg):

3616 / 1640 (RWD, est.)

 

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS


Headroom
(in / mm):

38.4 / 974 (front)
36.5 / 928 (rear)

Legroom
(in. / mm):

42.2 / 1078 (front)
33.4 / 848 (rear)

Shoulder Room
(in. / mm):

55.2 / 1403 (front)
53.9 / 1370 (rear)

Hip Room
(in. / mm):

53.0 / 1346 (front)
52.5 / 1333 (rear)




User Comments

cidflekken

Who the hell is running this company and making final decisions? These cars are ugly AF, especially the CT5. The CT4 is essentially a facelifted ATS with an updated interior. Then again, maybe it's a good thing it didn't adopt a 8/10 scale version of the CT5 which is absolutely hideous.

This lineup of cars looks so far on the opposite side of premium. Just put a Chevy badge on them and price them accordingly because that's what this lineup looks like. Add the XT6 to that. I'm really scared for the next Escalade.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 12:51:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

colecole

If you are going to steal the Accord profile, at lease make it better looking than a much cheaper Accord.

Sorry, I'll take the Accord 2.0T Sport.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 1:12:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

Underpowered

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 2:57:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

This isn't underpowered for a mid-level product which is how V is being repurposed across the line.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 4:23:01 PM | | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

Yes but does the CT-5 not replace the CTS? I agree these engines should be sick and abusively powerful... 320 4 cyl for a V? This is that crappy new 4 developed for Chevy trucks, isn't it? Then 355, 6 which is an engine thats been around awhile for the 5?

These need to be "V-Sport" which I believe has been discontinued but certainly not a V. Perhaps they'll perform well but GM seems to be making one bad decision after another... I place the "conquest" potential of these cars at ZERO... Not only that the folks who own an ATS-V or CTS-V will NOT move over to these cars.... this is such a pathetic effort... either I'm sooo out of touch w/the car business or GM is destroying itself...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 5:44:02 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

If the CT5 replaces the CTS then go buy a CTS before they are gone or get a CT4. The CT5 is just too ugly to drive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 6:00:41 PM | | Votes: 1   

Dr550

Cadillac should spend more money on upgrading the interior and luxury finishes.

Dr550 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 3:45:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

xjug1987a

GM doesn't spend money on anything... every launch in the last 4-5 years has been underwhelming and disappointing... how Typhoid Mary Barra keeps her job is simpy mind boggling...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 7:30:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

The CT4 looks to be a revised ATS. I thought these were going to be all new cars.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 6:16:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

You can clearly see the ATS below most of the sheet metal, especially when viewed from the tail light looking at the C-Pillar and rear flank.... nearly identical to the ATS.... This should be marketed as the next gen ATS as they've already spent $ on marketing that car. Same goes for the CT-5... Many know what a CTS is and the right people know what a CTS-V is... they have to start all over when they change from one stupid alphanumeric to another... GM is losing on all fronts and will be acquired in 10 yrs time or less....

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 7:35:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's renamed because Mary Barra's former lover decided to replace Cadillac letters with alphanumeric BS. The CT4 is being placed a lot LOWER in the market than the ATS.

The CT5 is largely a reskinned CTS, but damn is it UGLY.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 9:44:44 PM | | Votes: 2   

