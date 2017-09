Cadillac has announced that it has terminated its Pirelli World Challenge GT programme, following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“In 2018, we will take a pause in Pirelli World Challenge as we focus completely on our effort in prototype sportscar racing. However, we maintain a regular and open communication with Greg Gill, the World Challenge CEO, and hope to one day return to the Series in some form,” said Rich Brekus, global director of product strategy for Cadillac.