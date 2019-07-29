Cadillac Finally Has Crossovers - But It Is Too Little Too Late?

After years of preaching patience while it transformed a sedan-heavy lineup, Cadillac now boasts fresh offerings for America's crossover-crazed consumers.

But Cadillac dealers, having endured three years of declining sales and the ousting of President Johan de Nysschen in 2018 just as his product blitz was beginning, may have still longer to wait before the luxury brand's rebound truly can take hold.

Some of Cadillac's new entries, including the three-row XT6 crossover and CT5 sedan, have received middling reviews. The Super Cruise driver-assist system, arguably the brand's most compelling feature, won't expand beyond a single nameplate until at least 2020.



User Comments

MDarringer

Cadillac has crossovers, but the names XT4, XT5, XT6 don't really convey any Cadillac heritage or even a sense of mission. The names are generic.

The Art and Science styling is played out and Cadillac needs a whole new look.

Basing the XT4 on the E2XX (Malibu) platform and the XT4/5 essentially being Equinoxes makes these products premium in name only.

The XT4 needs its base price lowered by $5K. The XT5 needs its base price lowered by $7K. The XT6 needs its base price dropped $12K.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:08:48 AM   

Truthy

If you are are going to be late to the party you better have exceptional products. Instead, they deliver badge engineered Chevys. I had read a few years ago that the Escala would lead to a XT6 based crossover.
My take on this mediocre product strategy is the GM has cynically giving up on competing in the top tier luxury market in the US and Europe. Instead they are focusing their attention where Cadillac is closer to equal footing with the Germans due to favorable consumer perceptions there of Cadillac heritage.

Both the CT6 and XT6 are manufactured in China. Cadillac will continue to give lip service to excellence. etc but is content to put a new grill on Chevys and not risk capital expenditure.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:20:49 AM   

