Cadillac Finally Has Crossovers - But It Is Too Little Too Late?

But Cadillac dealers, having endured three years of declining sales and the ousting of President Johan de Nysschen in 2018 just as his product blitz was beginning, may have still longer to wait before the luxury brand's rebound truly can take hold.

Some of Cadillac's new entries, including the three-row XT6 crossover and CT5 sedan, have received middling reviews. The Super Cruise driver-assist system, arguably the brand's most compelling feature, won't expand beyond a single nameplate until at least 2020.