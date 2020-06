Automobile magazine interviewed Cadillac design director Brian Smith about the style of the luxury brand’s upcoming EV portfolio. The 2016 Escala concept provides the best glimpse of the visual design for the Lyriq and Celestiq electric models. Cadillac’s first electric vehicle will be a two-row Lyriq utility vehicle scheduled for production in China first in 2021, before arriving in the US in 2022. The Celestiq flagship electric sedan is not due until about 2025.



