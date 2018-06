Cadillac's new boss will keep the headquarters of the GM luxury brand in New York despite the ouster of the executive who presided over the move from Detroit.

Steve Carlisle will commute to Detroit or anywhere else in the world as is needed to transform Cadillac into a top-selling luxury brand, GM said.

"It’s 100 percent that we’re staying here, that was never a question," said Andrew Lipman, Cadillac spokesman in New York.