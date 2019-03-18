Cadillac Says "Hands Off" To Other Divisions Over Twin Turbo Blackwing V8

With the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V drawing its power from General Motors’ new 4.

2-liter twin-turbo V8, it was only a matter of time before people started wondering where else the “Blackwing” motor might crop up. Thus far, the engine has only appeared in the CT6 sedan — producing an impressive 550 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Future models are likely to include the brand’s Escalade SUV, but the luxury brand wants to put the kibosh on any rumors that the Blackwing will be available under another brand. When asked if the motor would be a cross-brand system by Motor Trend, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle responded with “over my dead body.”


User Comments

xjug1987a

Which tells me it too expensive to build so no other platforms can be justified in using it. GM is all about spreading costs, look at all their CUV's they're all the same, essentially. This is a 'hands off" mill, until there is a reason to share it... which will happen, OR they'll just kill it...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2019 1:13:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I question that to be true -

I believe a LARGER version of this engine is going into the new Corvette under another name.

I would suggest that Cadillac's exclusivity will be in the Displacement - not the engineering.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2019 1:22:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

