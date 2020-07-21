Cadillac To Use 'IQ' Suffix For Model Names. Is It A LOW Or HIGH IQ Decision?

Dauchy told GM Authority executive editor, Alex Luft, that the Lyriq name is part of a new Cadillac naming structure that will see all vehicle names end in “iq. ” These “iq” names will replace the CT# and XT# nomenclature used on current cars and crossovers powered by internal combustion engines and are intended to signal a change of course at Cadillac – that being from ICE to EV.



Dauchy also said the new nomenclature “signals that Cadillac is bringing a different type of vehicle to market, one that works in concert with man, nature, and machine.”





