Cadillac's New Celestiq Flagship To MSRP for $200,000?

According to GM, Cadillac is supposed to be spearheading the giant automaker’s upcoming and head-first dive into the deep end of the EV spectrum.

To that extent, there have been several concept vehicles that have been unveiled, publicly and privately, to help generate more hype and excitement and based on what we have heard and seen so far, there is indeed reason to be excited. The brand’s flagship electric sedan, the Celestiq, seems to want to bring Cadillac back to its glory days and truly recapture its self-titled “Standard of the World” status.

User Comments

ricks0me

I wish them luck

ricks0me

Posted on 4/6/2020 5:08:04 PM   

MDarringer

So they showed us the Escala which is gorgeous, but gave us the "Escala-inspired" CT5 which is Aztek ugly.

The Celestiqua must be too ugly to show which does not bode well.

Cadillac should be swinging for $125K at most not $200K. No one is going to buy a $200K Cadillac no matter how amazing and gorgeous it is.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/6/2020 5:10:51 PM   

