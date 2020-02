Reports are suggesting that almost nobody (at least in the Southern California region) is ordering the Ford Mustang Mach-E from dealers. No surprise there, since visiting dealerships can be a pain. Almost all reservations to date have been made online through Ford's website. This follows Tesla's model of online orders being the primary method of choice for buyers of Tesla's electric cars. This is especially true for Tesla's newer vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y.



Read Article