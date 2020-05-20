California Dealership Tows Cars Waiting For Service And Charges Owners

A former California Hyundai dealership is in hot water after it ordered nearly a dozen customer cars towed while they awaited service during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, allegedly because the dealer ran out of space, reports the LA Times. When 26-year-old Olivia Vera dropped her 2019 Hyundai Kona off at Nissani Brothers Hyundai in March, she didn't expect her engine service to be delayed (and prolonged) due to COVID-19. Moreover, she didn't expect for the Culver City-based dealer to have her crossover towed away while it awaited service without any prior warning.



