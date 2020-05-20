California Dealership Tows Cars Waiting For Service And Charges Owners

A former California Hyundai dealership is in hot water after it ordered nearly a dozen customer cars towed while they awaited service during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, allegedly because the dealer ran out of space, reports the LA Times.

When 26-year-old Olivia Vera dropped her 2019 Hyundai Kona off at Nissani Brothers Hyundai in March, she didn't expect her engine service to be delayed (and prolonged) due to COVID-19. Moreover, she didn't expect for the Culver City-based dealer to have her crossover towed away while it awaited service without any prior warning.



User Comments

carloslassiter

When interviewed by the local media, Darringer refused to apologize, claimed the woman was probably an illegal immigrant, and then added that she was fat.

PUGPROUD

Dealer loyalty program gone a-rye.

