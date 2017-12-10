California Goes Out On A Limb and Allows Self-Driving Cars To Go Driverless

Regulators in California have announced a selection of revised rules which will allow self-driving cars to travel throughout the state without human drivers.



The state says the new rules will take effect by June 2018 and streamline the requirements for automakers and technology companies to test their self-driving technologies in the state.



There are currently more than 40 companies testing self-driving vehicles in California with human controls, including automakers such as Ford, Tesla, General Motors, and tech firms including Alphabet, Apple and Samsung.





