California Highway Patrol STUMPED As SF Bay Area Motorists Continue To Get Struck By Projectiles At Speed

Five more cars on Highway 101 were hit by projectiles Saturday night in Monterey County, bringing the total to 61 attacks since February.



The California Highway Patrol has now created a task force to investigate the cases and catch whoever is responsible.



Many people who drive along the Highway 101 corridor on a regular basis are nervous because of the increasing frequency and number of attacks.



In addition to the five cars hit Saturday night, four cars were struck Friday night and two more on Thursday.



The driver’s side window of a Chevy Tahoe shattered when a small projectile hit it around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night as the driver was heading north on Highway 101 near Prunedale, which is about 40 miles south of San Jose...



