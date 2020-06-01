California Law Allows The Common Man With A Used EV Into HOV Lanes For The First Time

A new California law going into effect in 2020 will encourage low-income motorists to buy an affordable used EV.

On Jan. 1, qualifying solo drivers who buy a used electric car can gain access to carpool lanes. The stickers granting access were previously only available for those who bought more expensive new electric vehicles. The change is designed to address concerns that only wealthier people buying high-priced EVs can drive solo in the fast-moving high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) lane.

 

The new law applies to people who earn less than $65,777 a year, which is 80% of California’s median income.



User Comments

skytop

They also will permit homeless folks, murderers, rapists, thieves, criminals who cannot make their bail and illegals fleeing extradition to drive in the HOV lanes.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/6/2020 1:56:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Can you guess how many California politicians, civil servants, their relatives and big donors owning EV's and making over $65,777 a year will always have a valid sticker to drive in the HOV lanes?....my guess, all of them!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/6/2020 2:23:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

