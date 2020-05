Elon Musk and Grimes might have told fans their newborn baby boy is called X Æ A-12 Musk, but it seems the unusual moniker could fall foul of Californian state rules.

Names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

Not only does this spell trouble for X Æ A-12 Musk, it also means bans on diacritical marks, such as accents in names like “José.”