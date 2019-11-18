California Says It Will Openly Discriminate Against Automakers That Dare To Side With Trump

Agent009 submitted on 11/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:02 AM

2 user comments | Views : 648 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The California state government has fired back against the Trump administration’s attempt to destroy the state’s emission regulations and those of ZEV states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration enacted a directive yesterday which would prevent agencies from buying most gas-powered sedans and any vehicles made by the few automakers siding with Trump’s “EPA”.

Trump’s EPA is rolling back previously agreed-upon stricter emission regulations for the auto industry that would have forced automakers to produce more efficient vehicles, including electric cars.



Read Article


California Says It Will Openly Discriminate Against Automakers That Dare To Side With Trump

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Let the lawyers line up for a new source of big litigation income.
The demented insanity of the California liberals is astounding.
Anyone who doesn't agree with their psychosis is deemed to be an enemy stripped of constitutional rights.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 10:12:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

FAQMD

skytop - Bingo!

And if Trumps gets all automakers on board then I guess CA will be buying Chinese cars .... ha, ha, ha

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 11:23:27 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]