California Says It Will Openly Discriminate Against Automakers That Dare To Side With Trump

The California state government has fired back against the Trump administration’s attempt to destroy the state’s emission regulations and those of ZEV states. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration enacted a directive yesterday which would prevent agencies from buying most gas-powered sedans and any vehicles made by the few automakers siding with Trump’s “EPA”.



Trump’s EPA is rolling back previously agreed-upon stricter emission regulations for the auto industry that would have forced automakers to produce more efficient vehicles, including electric cars.







