California Says Waste Less Food - Makes Eating Roadkill Legal

Many of you will likely be making the New Years’ resolution of wasting less food this 2020 and California is 100 percent behind you keeping that commitment with SB-395, or as we at The Drive are calling it, the Eat More Roadkill Law. Actually called the Wildlife Traffic Safety Act, the legislation would lift sanctions and fines meant to deter motorists from scavenging roadkill from the side of the road—currently, only state agents are allowed to remove carcasses. Designed to set up a pilot program aimed at salvaging only deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, and wild pig through app-based permit allocation, SB-395 is meant only be for those motorists who RIP’d Bambi’s mom.



