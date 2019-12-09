California Seeks To Regulate Classic Car Restoration After Kevin Hart Crash

About a week after comedian Kevin Hart wrecked his Hellcat-swapped 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, California officials are using the accident as a platform to change future vehicle legislation. Depending on what the CHP finds could result in new vehicle safety laws.



It’s reported that authorities don’t suspect any foul play nor what the driver under any influence of alcohol or drugs. It’s common practice to disassemble a car after an accident with a major injury and typically takes around three to four weeks. The vehicle involved is stripped down to determine the cause of the crash before forensic experts evaluate the pieces of evidence uncovered. The end result may be a recommendation by the CHP to the state legislature to require that car companies in the business of customizing and restoring classic cars must install safety harnesses – EVEN IF it strays from the original vehicle.

















