California Sheriff Cripples Tesla Factory - Overrules Essential Status Declaration Given By County

Just a day after an Alameda County spokesperson declared in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that Tesla is an “essential business” and thus allowed to remain in operation amid the C-19 outbreak, the county’s Sheriff’s Office has taken an opposing stance. In a recent update on Twitter, the Alameda County Sheriff declared that Tesla is not an essential business at all and that the company will only be allowed to maintain minimum basic operations.

“Tesla: Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order,” the county sheriff tweeted.