California Sheriff Cripples Tesla Factory - Overrules Essential Status Declaration Given By County

Just a day after an Alameda County spokesperson declared in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that Tesla is an “essential business” and thus allowed to remain in operation amid the C-19 outbreak, the county’s Sheriff’s Office has taken an opposing stance.

In a recent update on Twitter, the Alameda County Sheriff declared that Tesla is not an essential business at all and that the company will only be allowed to maintain minimum basic operations. 

“Tesla: Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order,” the county sheriff tweeted.



cyberlancer

The Orange Liar in chief is wrecking the economy. He inherited a booming economy and rising stock market. The Orange one drove the economy into the toilet. The fucking traitor has wrecked the US - just like he bankrupted 5 companies in his life.

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2020 10:18:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's the idiot Liberals in California beginning with Newsome that are wrecking the economy here, you hateful, TDS moron.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2020 10:23:26 AM | | Votes: 1   

