Calling ALL Corvette Owners — It MAY Be Time To Upgrade To A C7...

Although we've been spying the all-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette, we've yet to see a proper reveal. And, as far as we know, there hasn't been a date set.



It's all kind of up in the air at the moment.



What we can surmise is that the unveiling has to be soon. The vehicle's been spotted sporting minimal camouflage and has been seen doing its final rounds of research & development.



Until then, however, the C7 is polluting dealer lots in a BIG way. There's a ton of inventory. And the deals are starting to come around.



Recently discovered is an all-new $3,000 incentive for owners of ANY Corvette — ranging from the original C1 to the latest C7.



So, if you've been looking to upgrade before the C8 arrives, this might be the best time to do so. Inventory is piling up and there's cash on the hood. Make moves, Spies!







