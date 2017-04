Few feuds are as fanatical as the Ford Mustang-Chevy Camaro throwdown, a decades-old emblem of American consumer demand for throttle power and driving freedom. Now the quintessential American rivalry is taking root in China. A growing cadre of hot-rodders here are enthralled with the U.S. cars, and Ford and Chevrolet are playing up their performance and iconic designs as the brands seek better traction in the world's biggest market.



