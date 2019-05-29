Cammo-Free C8 Corvette Photos Surface - Is THIS What You Expected

Automakers often release photos of new or redesigned vehicles in camouflage as teasers for upcoming debuts. There are a few good reasons for this: Automakers get greater control over the details of the vehicle's interior or exterior, the release happens in a controlled environment where every element is choreographed and it lets them build buzz ahead of the debut.

For a car as important as the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, we were virtually guaranteed some of these teasers in camo. And Chevrolet delivered, taking a spin around Times Square in New York in a camouflaged C8. The automaker also released a few other angles of the car, allowing readers of tea leaves to get a 3D impression of the car's surfaces.