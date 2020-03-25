Camparing The Numbers: Jaguar I-Pace vs Tesla Model Y - Who Gets Your Money?

The Tesla Model Y is one of the few premium electric SUVs on the market today. The only other options are the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. If you're willing to go with a non-luxury electric SUV, you can add the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV to the list. We're looking forward to seeing upcoming comparisons of the Model Y versus these vehicles.

For now, we have a new video that compares the Model Y to the Jaguar I-Pace. While the I-Pace isn't selling well in the U.S., it's still a solid electric SUV. In fact, way back when we spent some time with it in Portugal, we were enamored with the vehicle. We honestly thought it would sell much better than it is. Perhaps its unique design, lower range, and high price are holding it back?