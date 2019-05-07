Can BMW Fix The Mini Brand, Or Is It Too Late?

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:39 AM

0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to Mini's future in North America, I have skin in the game.

I'm a three-time Mini owner. If the brand is to survive here, parent company BMW needs to fix the good thing that it broke and position Mini vehicles as affordable, fun-to-drive European small cars that are perfect for traffic-choked American roads.

 

The least expensive Mini Cooper, a three-cylinder stripper model, costs $22,750, including shipping. The most expensive model, a John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, including shipping, tops out at nearly $58,000. That's plum crazy. Visit a dealership lot and you'll see most Minis have stickers in the $30,000+ range. That's too much for a small car in this SUV-crazed world.



Read Article


Can BMW Fix The Mini Brand, Or Is It Too Late?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]