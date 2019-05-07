Can BMW Fix The Mini Brand, Or Is It Too Late?

When it comes to Mini's future in North America, I have skin in the game. I'm a three-time Mini owner. If the brand is to survive here, parent company BMW needs to fix the good thing that it broke and position Mini vehicles as affordable, fun-to-drive European small cars that are perfect for traffic-choked American roads.

The least expensive Mini Cooper, a three-cylinder stripper model, costs $22,750, including shipping. The most expensive model, a John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, including shipping, tops out at nearly $58,000. That's plum crazy. Visit a dealership lot and you'll see most Minis have stickers in the $30,000+ range. That's too much for a small car in this SUV-crazed world.