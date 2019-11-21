Can Tesla Be The First to Break The Status Quo In The Pickup Truck Segment?

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has talked for years about building an electric pickup that would threaten the heart of the Detroit automakers' profits, and on Thursday he will finally take the wraps off the so-called cyberpunk truck.

Analysts expect the Tesla pickup, which Musk has said would combine the performance of a Porsche 911 sports car with the functionality of Ford Motor Co.'s industry-leading F-150 full-size truck, to debut in late 2021 or early 2022 with a starting price of under $50,000.