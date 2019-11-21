Can Tesla Be The First to Break The Status Quo In The Pickup Truck Segment?

Tesla Inc.

CEO Elon Musk has talked for years about building an electric pickup that would threaten the heart of the Detroit automakers' profits, and on Thursday he will finally take the wraps off the so-called cyberpunk truck.

Analysts expect the Tesla pickup, which Musk has said would combine the performance of a Porsche 911 sports car with the functionality of Ford Motor Co.'s industry-leading F-150 full-size truck, to debut in late 2021 or early 2022 with a starting price of under $50,000.



oxavier

no

oxavier

Posted on 11/21/2019   

TomM

Do you actually realize just what it would take to even make a dent in the current truck Market - they would have to sell more trucks than they currently sell ALL vehicles. Not going to happen. I believe that EVs will run into their biggest wall in the Building trades -where are they going to store the equipment and actually have Charging stations available?

TomM

Posted on 11/21/2019   

