These days, luxury titan Lexus sports the most radical design language in autodom. After 40 years of success in the U.S. market, Lexus feels confident in its own skin. So it’s hard to peer back through the mists of time and remember 1989 when neophyte Lexus debuted its very first LS sedan at the Detroit auto show. It was a shameless Mercedes knockoff — but for thousands of dollars less.

The lesson: If you want to beat ’em, first you have to join ’em.