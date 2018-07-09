Can The Germans Keep Up With The Frantic Pace Over At Tesla?

Congratulations are in order. Finally. Plans are starting to surface for German electric cars. But some are disappointed. Germany’s Handlesblatt reports, “Mercedes, Audi and BMW will present new electric cars… none of the models, however, is expected to be the much-hoped-for ‘Tesla killer.’” Why? Evercore ISI analyst, Arndt Ellinghorst says, “Germany’s first, real electric cars will be expensive compromises between the old and new world.”



Patrick McGee (via Financial Times) takes a deeper look at disagreements plaguing German automakers. Factories are struggling with fractured electric vehicle strategies. McGee writes that “leading German manufacturers [continue to] grapple with how best to switch to greener vehicles.” Furthermore, he surmises that the switch to all-electric vehicles, like the cars that Tesla produces, could pose an “existential challenge” to the German automotive establishment.



