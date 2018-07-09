Can The Germans Keep Up With The Frantic Pace Over At Tesla?

Congratulations are in order.

Finally. Plans are starting to surface for German electric cars. But some are disappointed. Germany’s Handlesblatt reports, “Mercedes, Audi and BMW will present new electric cars… none of the models, however, is expected to be the much-hoped-for ‘Tesla killer.’” Why? Evercore ISI analyst, Arndt Ellinghorst says, “Germany’s first, real electric cars will be expensive compromises between the old and new world.”

Patrick McGee (via Financial Times) takes a deeper look at disagreements plaguing German automakers. Factories are struggling with fractured electric vehicle strategies. McGee writes that “leading German manufacturers [continue to] grapple with how best to switch to greener vehicles.” Furthermore, he surmises that the switch to all-electric vehicles, like the cars that Tesla produces, could pose an “existential challenge” to the German automotive establishment.

Truthy

Tesla has three vehicles. They do not have to have a "Tesla killer" to be successful in this market. Conversely, Tesla is teetering on the edge of solvency. The greatest threat, aside from Elon, is if growth stops. With their tax incentive coming to end and some alternatives entering the market the way forward becomes very challenging.

Truthy

Posted on 9/7/2018 10:31:22 AM   

mini22

Ah but you know Tesla is going to come out with their secret weapon. Its called "The Cannabis Car". You simply get high sitting in it.

mini22

Posted on 9/7/2018 11:06:13 AM   

Aspy11

I know Tesla is frantically reworking 86% of Model 3 as they come off the TENT assembly line needing rework and repairs.

Aspy11

Posted on 9/7/2018 11:35:42 AM   

