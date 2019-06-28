Can YOU Guess WHICH Vehicle With A Sub 50k MSRP Is Selling USED For OVER Original MSRP At Dealer Auctions?

It's not uncommon for hot vehicles to sell for over MSRP at the wholesale dealer auctions for limited, short run editions like a Shelby, BMW M1, etc.



But what IS odd, is for a mainstream brand with below average cachet, to command OVER the original MSRP for a USED version.

Have you guessed which brand/model it is yet?

Put your seatbelts on...

It's the KIA Telluride!

Check out this one that just sold for close to 10k OVER MSRP USED!

And it's only the FWD version, not the fully loaded AWD version!



Are worlds colliding?

Tell us WHY you think this is happening? What does it have that is making people step up this high?

Spies, discuss...



User Comments

MDarringer

We have them for almost no time on the lot. We don't mark up. They sell at list. This is a massive home run.

Back in 2015 I got one of the first Mustang GTs that came in and a guy in a parking lot offered me $10K over. Shortly thereafter, the car was his. I got the car for the real invoice and sold it for full list plus $10K.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2019 9:12:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Telluride is great but that's just nuts.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/28/2019 9:23:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

