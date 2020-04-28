Can You GUESS What The DREAM Car Of YOUR State Is????

Using Twitter data may not be the most scientific of approaches when it comes to research studies. First, such data only represents those who use social media—and even more specifically those that use Twitter—thus it may not represent a state-wide sentiment. Additionally, Tesla owners tend to be more tech-savvy as well as being more present in social media, which could skew the results. That being said, a survey by Gold Eagle, an automotive parts company in Chicago, Illinois, found similar results, only swapping the one and two spots, putting the Mustang above the Tesla. Their survey pointed out that people who identified themselves as car experts chose the Mustang, while those who didn’t feel very knowledgeable about cars went with the Tesla. Millennials also chose the Model S, while Gen X went for the Camaro and Baby Boomers elected the Corvette. Going by regions, Tesla fans again dominated the West coast and the Southwest in the Gold Eagle survey.









