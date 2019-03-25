Can You Name The LAMEST Gee-Whiz Option EVER On A Vehicle Over The Past 10 Years?

As we know technology is becoming critical in today's vehicles, it's important to distinguish the good, the bad and the ugly. We want the manufacturers to continue being creative and delivering best-in-breed features; however, we also want them to stop simply including technology for tech's sake in the latest and greatest autos.



There's just some things being offered on the market today that are downright ridiculous. It's almost as though the product teams weren't even thinking.



They just said "Yeah, throw it in," and the end result is rather...gimmicky.



Having said that, we've got to ask: What's the LAMEST gee-whiz option EVER that you've come across over the past 10 years in a vehicle? I can name a couple that are top of mind but I'll wait until you start get rolling, Spies.





