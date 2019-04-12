Can't Be Caught Dead In A Corolla? New 2-Gran Coupe Can Meet Your Needs At Twice The Price

BMW has announced pricing details for the 2020 2-Series Gran Coupe in the U.

S. market, where the first examples are expected to arrive in March 2020.

 

American customers will be offered the choice between two models of the new Bavarian compact four-door model: the base 228i xDrive -starting from $38,495, including a $995 destination fee- and the M235i xDrive, priced from $46,495. As you can tell by their nameplates, both models will be offered with BMW’s all-wheel drive system as standard.



