Hyundai Canada says it has spoken with Transport Canada and a customer in Montreal who said his electric Hyundai Kona exploded while parked in a garage.

Piero Cosentino told the CBC he initially saw smoke coming from his garage, moments before an explosion rocked his home, blowing the garage door off its track and across the street. Cosentino told the public broadcaster that his Hyundai Kona, which he purchased in March, inexplicably caught fire.