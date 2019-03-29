Car Aficionado Jay Leno Shares His Thoughts On The Future Of The Automobile

Legendary host, comedian and car aficionado Jay Leno recently made an appearance in an interview with USA Today. During his short segment with the publication, the iconic comedian expressed his thoughts about electric cars, their history, and what he believes is the likely end of the internal combustion engine.

Leno notes that he loves vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from iconic supercars like the McLaren F1 (amusingly the same supercar that Tesla CEO Elon Musk totaled in his younger days), the Lamborghini Miura, and the Bentley Speed Six. While Leno’s collection of classic cars are noteworthy, the host admits that he also has an affinity for modern vehicles, particularly one that has disrupted the auto industry with its all-electric construction: the Tesla Model S.

With the transportation sector’s shift to electric vehicles underway, Leno believes that the end of the internal combustion engine could very well be at hand. “I have a Tesla Model S. That’s the future. I predict a child born today, most likely by the time they’re 18, may not have ever ridden in an internal combustion car. I think electric will be the future,” he said.