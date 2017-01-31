Carlex Design Giving 2017 Mustang A Whole New Attitude

Regardless if Ford got it right with the refreshed 2018 Mustang, the original 6th generation model still remains in the cross-hairs of plenty of tuning companies, including Carlex Design that's teasing a new custom build.



This racy white & red Mustang will get a fully-customized interior to match its Roush Stage 2 exterior. The images of the cabin are just renderings at this point, but we can already tell that it will feature a whole lot of red leather, multiple textures, white stitching and possibly Alcantara on top of the dashboard.

The steering wheel has a sort of Yin & Yang feel to it, with red stitching on both the black upper part as well as on the two-tone bottom half, which also comes with a patch of white leather stretching from 9 to 3 o'clock.

