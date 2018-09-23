Agent00R submitted on 9/23/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:47 PM
When it comes to Cars & Coffee, Agent 001 and I have a bit of fun with it.
While the cars are surely fun to look at, these little grassroots events attract some interesting characters. And not all of them are cool or good people.Apple iPhone Xs MAX Photo GalleryHaving said that, we appreciate the awesome rides and to see people actually driving them. Cars weren't exactly made to sit in a garage and be rubbed with a diaper. This weekend, 001 set out to his local gathering to snap some shots using his all-new Apple iPhone Xs MAX. Rather than lug around a DSLR or two, he just wanted to see what the latest from Apple was capable of. NOTE: These images are not edited. Simply uploaded directly from the phone.So, what do you think, Spies?Apple iPhone Xs MAX Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I should show up with a toy hauler.— MDarringer (View Profile)
