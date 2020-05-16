Celebrity Gulf Blue Ford GT At Auction If You're Looking For A GREAT ONE. IF You Love Hockey There's A 99% Chance You'll Love This!

Agent001 submitted on 5/16/2020

1 user comments | Views : 622 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: rmsothebys.com

This 2006 Ford GT Heritage edition is a four-option example and features the Gulf Oil–inspired Heritage racing livery, grey-painted brake calipers, forged alloy BBS wheels, and the McIntosh AM/FM radio with CD and subwoofer.

Of the 2,011 Ford GTs produced for 2006, only 343 Heritage editions were produced for that single year.

This example holds the unique honor of having been owned new by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and thus wears his iconic #99. A copy of this California registration accompanies the car confirming Mr. Gretzky’s ownership. It is presumed that Mr. Gretzky enjoyed the car for about seven years before it was acquired by the current owner. Over the course of its life it has covered only 880 miles and remains in original condition throughout.

The GT is accompanied by the window sticker, Ford GT certificate, manuals, air compressor, front license plate bracket, and car cover with duffle bag.


User Comments

ricks0me

I would love that in my driveway. $$$ is the problem.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/16/2020 7:27:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

