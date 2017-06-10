Check out BMW i3 and i8 pimped by West Coast Customs

Remember that show on MTV, Pimp My Ride? If you were a huge fan of that show, and have always dreamt of pimping your car, then it’s a no-brainer for you to take your car to West Coast Customs, the aftermarket tuner that was made famous by the MTV series.



Some of the tuner’s latest projects would be the BMW i8 and BMW i3, and they have configured both models to let them stand out on the road. What makes these two examples steal the spotlight from the regular i3 or the i8 would be the livery. They’re wrapped in a 3M Satin Flip Glacial Frost wrap with Llumar tint. The colour is so eye-catching that it helps to highlight the set of chrome Lexani Wheels, that is bright enough to make the hybrid BMWs look like they have traveled from space or a sci-fi production set at least.



