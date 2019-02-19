Chevrolet Blames Stacked Silverado Grill On Focus Groups

When Chevrolet revealed the new 2020 Silverado HD in early December last year, almost everyone on the internet was shocked by its front end design. The tough look wasn’t warmly welcomed, to say the least, but it turns out people who are actually going to buy the new Heavy Duty truck find the double stacked headlight design attractive. How so? Chevy’s marketing managers know the answer.

More precisely, Hugh Milne, Silverado’s marketing manager, who spoke to Autoblog.com at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this month. When asked by our colleagues what the automaker thinks of the outcry about the Silverado HD’s design on the internet, he had a pretty solid argument: