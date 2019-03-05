Chevrolet Dealers Must Qualify To Sell New C8 Mid-Engined Corvette

The only folks more excited than us about the C8 Corvette may be Chevrolet dealers, eager for a piece of the action. After all, the mid-engined C8 is one of the most hotly anticipated new sports cars in a long while.

However, Chevrolet dealers looking to sell new Corvettes for fun and profit (but mostly profit) will have to jump through a few hoops first according to CorvetteBlogger. The information comes from a GM-produced monthly podcast intended for dealers. The most recent podcast broke down all of the relevant information and explained the two available programs.



The programs are called "Corvette Dealer" and "Signature Corvette Dealer." A standard Corvette Dealer must invest around $5,000 for the privilege of selling the new Corvette. That includes all of the requisite training materials, a $3,500 trip for one sales representative to Spring Mountain Motorsports in Las Vegas for more in-depth training, and $1,500 in specialty tools for the new car.