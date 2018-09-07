Chevrolet Increases Bolt EV Production By 20% To Meet Demand

Did you think that electric-vehicle startups like Tesla would push mainstream automakers out of the EV game? Think again.

In fact General Motors has had such strong demand for the Chevy Bolt that it's had to increase production. In announcing its financial performance for the first half of this year, GM confirmed that it's ramping up production of the electric hatchback by 20 percent – thanks to strong demand in the US and Canada, but also South Korea. Global sales of the Bolt have been up more than 40 percent from January through June of this year.

