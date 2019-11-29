Chevrolet Offers Up To $9,000 OFF Remaining C7 Corvettes

Production of the front-engined Corvette has come to an end, but there's still plenty out there available from the dealer.

Now that the new mid-engined C8 generation is getting closer to rolling out of the factory, people are understandably waiting for it to become available. That leaves Chevrolet with a problem: it needs to incentivize people to clear out the inventory of the C7 generation. According to GM Authority, Chevy is continuing to offer big discounts on the C7, with up to $9,000 in savings available off existing models.

