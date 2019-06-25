Chevrolet On The Verge Of Killing the Camaro For A Second Time - Who Will Reap The Spoils?

Could Chevrolet be on the verge of killing the Camaro again? A new report from Muscle Cars and Trucks alleges that might well happen after 2023, which is when the current sixth-generation ‘Maro is slated to end production. The report cites “multiple sources” at General Motors as saying the next-generation Camaro program is suspended, with no apparent future beyond 2023. Those sources also allegedly say the nameplate will likely get shelved, meaning no more Camaro for the second time in the pony car’s history. We contacted GM to see if there’s any truth to the claim, and received this official statement: