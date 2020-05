Despite fears that the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible might not make it to production in time for the 2020 model run, pushing customer orders out to the 2021 model year, it appears those fears may have been unfounded.

GM has faced an uphill battle in bringing the new 'Vette to market. First, there was last year's UAW strike in the US that forced plants across the country to shutter temporarily, delaying the start of production by several weeks.