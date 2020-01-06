Chevrolet Says 2020 Corvette Production Should Exceed 20,000 Units

Last week, Chevrolet announced that the 2021 Corvette C8 will retain its starting price below $60,000 in the annual, albeit now online, NCM bash. That's good news, especially for those who are willing to wait for the next model year update to the first mid-engine Vette. Production for the 2021 model will start by November 2 of this year as well – a bit of pushback but doesn't mean there isn't any fruit to bear with this change of plans. Apparently, there's another info from the annual Corvette-themed gathering. With the production of 2020 Corvette to resume this week and the Corvette Convertible to begin by July 20, Chevy is targeting to produce 20,181 units in total, according to CorvetteBlogger's report.



