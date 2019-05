Chevrolet Volt sales decreased 27 percent to 2,520 units in the first quarter of 2019. The results are unsurprising given the Volt’s ongoing struggle to establish footing in the market, along with the fact that it has been discontinued. So, in what could be an effort to move remaining Volt inventory, a new Chevrolet discount takes a whopping 18 percent off most 2018 Volt models.



