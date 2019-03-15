Chevrolet Throws Up To $15,000 On The Hood Of New Z06 Corvettes

Chevrolet Corvette sales are flatlining as buyers await the mid-engined C8 due later this year, and last month it was revealed that around 9,000 'Vettes have stacked up on dealership lots as a result. Now Chevrolet is finally doing something about it, offering zero percent financing for a tantalizing 72 months on all versions of the 2018 Corvette—and an even better deal on the 2018 Camaro.

The offer was quietly added to the Chevrolet website earlier this week, viewable under the "Shopping Tools" drop-down menu. For the Corvette, the six-year, interest-free loan is available on the Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06 trims, and there doesn't appear to be any sort of built-in markup on the total purchase price. The monthly payment is calculated with a simple formula: $13.89 for every $1,000 financed. Of course, we're talking about the 2018 model year here, but it's nearly the exact same vehicle as the '19 'Vette.