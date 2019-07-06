Chevrolet To Cut Off C7 Corvette Sales On June 23rd

Chevrolet will unveil a brand new generation Corvette on July 18 this year.

It will be a vastly different vehicle compared to today’s Corvette C7 and will rely on a mid-engine layout to conquer the mighty supercars of Europe. Time is slowly running out for the outgoing Corvette which, according to a new report, will soon be completely discontinued.

CorvetteBlogger says that the final day for any C7 order will be June 23. There’s a high chance that General Motors won’t have allocations on that day so, if you want to order one of the last C7s built, you should hurry up and put a deposit by June 17. These dates are relevant for custom orders as dealers are expected to retain tens if not hundreds of 2019 Corvettes in stock.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

This may end up being a mistake for the Corvette team. A bit like Aston Martin thinking the next Vanquish needs to be a MacLaren copy and has to be mid engined. You give up the spirit of the car and replace it with something that isn't related. It would be funny if they bring back a front engined car for the C9 generation.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 4:17:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The C8 should have been a Corvette above the C7

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 4:47:45 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

GM overbuilt the Corvette C8 is still about 7 months (minimum) from being on sale.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 4:17:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

