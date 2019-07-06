Chevrolet To Cut Off C7 Corvette Sales On June 23rd

Chevrolet will unveil a brand new generation Corvette on July 18 this year. It will be a vastly different vehicle compared to today’s Corvette C7 and will rely on a mid-engine layout to conquer the mighty supercars of Europe. Time is slowly running out for the outgoing Corvette which, according to a new report, will soon be completely discontinued.

CorvetteBlogger says that the final day for any C7 order will be June 23. There’s a high chance that General Motors won’t have allocations on that day so, if you want to order one of the last C7s built, you should hurry up and put a deposit by June 17. These dates are relevant for custom orders as dealers are expected to retain tens if not hundreds of 2019 Corvettes in stock.