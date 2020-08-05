Chicago Trucker Fails To Get New Truck - Parks Rig On Owner's Ferrari In Retaliation

An unbelievable incident surrounding a purportedly disgruntled trucker in Chicago who drove his semi on top of his boss’s Ferrari GTC4Lusso has been making the social media rounds since last night.

 

We’re still digging for details, including to confirm the circumstances that led to this episode as well as the identity of the involved parties. Meanwhile, a number of Illinois truckers posting on social media seem to agree that the impulsive truck driver purposely ran over the transportation company owner’s Italian exotic after a disagreement. The crash apparently happened sometime over the past few weeks.



This is where you lawyer up and destroy the employee.

Posted on 5/8/2020   

