Chinese Cash Enables Lotus To Enter EV Hypercar Race

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:20 AM

1 user comments | Views : 452 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lotus gave a glimpse of a concept for its first full-electric vehicle, the Type 130 hypercar, which is part of a revival at the UK automaker that is funded by new parent Chinese automaker Geely.

The automaker issued a teaser pictures of the concept at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

Lotus parent Geely has said it will begin manufacturing cars in China, working from a new, $1.3 billion factory in Wuhan. A Lotus spokesman declined to say when the factory would open but said the new vehicle would not be built there but in England.



Read Article


Chinese Cash Enables Lotus To Enter EV Hypercar Race

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

There is no lack of good ideas at Lotus, all that is needed is funding. With that now it place hopefully we will see a resurgence of the brand. If I had an old Esprit I would ask the firm to come up with a new transmission for this classic model as that has always been the weak point of the car. That or do a engine/transmission swap with Toyota/Lotus parts and be done with it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/16/2019 10:42:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]