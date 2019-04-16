Chinese Cash Enables Lotus To Enter EV Hypercar Race

Lotus gave a glimpse of a concept for its first full-electric vehicle, the Type 130 hypercar, which is part of a revival at the UK automaker that is funded by new parent Chinese automaker Geely.

The automaker issued a teaser pictures of the concept at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

Lotus parent Geely has said it will begin manufacturing cars in China, working from a new, $1.3 billion factory in Wuhan. A Lotus spokesman declined to say when the factory would open but said the new vehicle would not be built there but in England.