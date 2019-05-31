Chinese Demand For Model 3 Overwhelms Tesla Website

The interest in the China-made Tesla Model 3 surged beyond the online design studio's processing capacity, according to the latest news.
Initially placing a reservation on the Model 3 Standard Plus at a new base price of 328,000 yuan ($47,468) took just 3 minutes, while later it turned into lags.
Read Article
"From #Tesla China officially Weibo: “The first order completed within 3 mins of the reservation opening. Due to extreme high demand of the Chinese-made Model 3 on the official website of Tesla, the traffic is too large, please be patient. Or plz visit stores”"