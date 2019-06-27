Chinese EV Maker NIO Recalls A Quarter Of All ES8 EVs Made For Self Igniting Batteries

Chinese electric car maker NIO has recalled more than a quarter of all its ES8 all-electric SUVs sold thus far due to a risk of overheating and spontaneous combustion in battery packs of the vehicles.



The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation made the announcement, which recalls 4,803 ES8 electric vehicles that were manufactured between April 2-October 19, 2018.



That represents more than a quarter of the 17,550 ES8 vehicles sold as of the end of last month, KrASIA reports.





